A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week Returns

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, will be hosting its annual A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week Jan. 22 – 28. For the third year in a row, AMH will offer food specials and giveaways across all 12 restaurants throughout Tennessee and Alabama during the week-long event, donating a portion of all proceeds to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“One of our favorite ways to celebrate a new year is by inviting guests through our doors to gather and dine, while giving back to our beloved community partners,” says AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall. “For the third year, our family-owned restaurant group will offer delicious food specials, exciting new giveaways and an opportunity to support Boys & Girls Clubs in our communities.”

AMH Restaurant Week will feature the following specials across AMH locations:

Americana Taphouse (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064)

Three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menu for $30 (dine-in only)

Burger Dandy (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064)

Prix fixe lunch and dinner menu for $10 (dine-in only)

Deacon's New South (401 Church St., Nashville, Tenn. 37219)

Four-course prix fixe dinner menu for two for $200 (dine-in only)

Puckett's (Chattanooga, Columbia, Cullman, Ala., Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Pigeon Forge)

Three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menu for $25 (dine-in only)

Scout's Pub (Westhaven and Nashville)

Three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menu for $30 (dine-in only)

Patrons can win big this year by participating in the AMH Restaurant Week giveaways. Prizes include a two-night stay for two in Pigeon Forge with accommodations, attraction tickets and a Puckett’s Pigeon Forge dining experience, as well as a $500 and $250 AMH gift card to the second and third place winners. Guests can enter by scanning the QR code listed on the AMH Restaurant Week menu or by following instructions listed to post on social media for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen at random on Jan. 29 and contacted by way of entry.

As an organization close to the heart of CEO Andy Marshall, a portion of all proceeds made during AMH Restaurant Week will be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs. For more information about AMH Restaurant Week and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.