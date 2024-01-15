Williamson County Property Transfers December 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for December 27-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$349,900Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461919 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$717,400Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871594 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$618,585Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79025 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,038,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22439 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$1,435,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346023 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,265,000Smith Brent Pb 81 Pg 14Pleasant Hill RdFranklin37067
$720,000Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 621209 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$850,000River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 416200 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$340,900Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921036 William StFranklin37064
$340,900Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921030 William StFranklin37064
$333,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85151 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$332,903Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851939 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$660,500Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136101 Tulip LnFranklin37064
$775,000Indian Meadows Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 891541 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Temple Hills Sec 13 Pb 24 Pg 130187 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$336,498Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851945 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$1,631,843Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121023 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,446,700Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121015 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,265,000Guffee Farm Pb 49 Pg 636729 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$411,800Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 123047 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$882,480High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975077 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$400,000Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$349,900Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461913 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$439,900Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74635 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$2,095,000Traceland Pb 72 Pg 267638 Younger Creek RdPrimm38476
$300,0008240 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$33,5007420 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$365,000Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$685,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15113 Bobby DrFranklin37064
$265,000Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84610 Conifer DrThompson's Station37179
$747,802Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79007 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 1293223 Chase Point DrFranklin37064
$337,015Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851943 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$1,552,150Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373309 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$3,000,000Trinity Rd Ahl4004 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$480,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C021821 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$777,550Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223313 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$1,300,000Forrest Crossing Sec 1Mack Hatcher PkwyFranklin37067
$720,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 668009 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$1,475,245Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373317 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,050,000Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 461715 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwood37027
$1,570,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356069 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$266,532West Way7410 Rice Pvt CtFairview37062
$791,894Lake Road Estates Pb 79 Pg 87311 Lake RdFairview37062
$3,675,000Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 894108 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$531,074Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293134 Langley DrFranklin37064
$675,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82226 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,187,900Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701129 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$790,0005182 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 392019 Tabitha DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 201119 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,609,480Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133524 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,325,445Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373320 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$348,600Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241729 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$440,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1024015 Gersham CtSpring Hill37174
$794,178Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503270 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$850,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 71149 Crisp Springs DrFranklin37064
$1,249,999St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886517 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,194,500St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886533 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$795,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777542 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$412,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C064120 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$270,5004039 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,550,000Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1111201 Longstreet CirBrentwood37027
$2,800,000329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$975,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 319128 Ford DrBrentwood37027
$1,302,443Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367229 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$960,0004591 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$2,145,472Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356041 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,458,313Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367001 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547804 Thurston CtCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62611 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$734,100Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 745978 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$8,000,000Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13Cool Springs Blvd
$6,000,000Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 1281553 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Floyd RdFranklin37064
$855,000Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 252270 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$1,751,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393047 William StFranklin37064
$1,225,126Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367233 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 85010 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$585,680Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52325 Byron WayFranklin37064
$535,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1373013 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$590,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82242 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$416,749Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851947 Amacher DrThompson's Station37179
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 3282 Addison AveFranklin37064

