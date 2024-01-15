Williamson County Property Transfers December 27

See where houses and property sold for December 27-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $349,900 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1919 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $717,400 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1594 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $618,585 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9025 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,038,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 439 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,435,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6023 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,265,000 Smith Brent Pb 81 Pg 14 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin 37067 $720,000 Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62 1209 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $850,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41 6200 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $340,900 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1036 William St Franklin 37064 $340,900 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1030 William St Franklin 37064 $333,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 151 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $332,903 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1939 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $660,500 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 101 Tulip Ln Franklin 37064 $775,000 Indian Meadows Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 89 1541 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Temple Hills Sec 13 Pb 24 Pg 130 187 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $336,498 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1945 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,631,843 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1023 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,446,700 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1015 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,265,000 Guffee Farm Pb 49 Pg 63 6729 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $411,800 Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12 3047 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $882,480 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5077 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $400,000 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $349,900 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1913 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $439,900 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 635 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $2,095,000 Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26 7638 Younger Creek Rd Primm 38476 $300,000 8240 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $33,500 7420 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $365,000 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $685,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15 113 Bobby Dr Franklin 37064 $265,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 610 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $747,802 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9007 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 129 3223 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37064 $337,015 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1943 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,552,150 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3309 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $3,000,000 Trinity Rd Ahl 4004 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $480,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C021 821 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $777,550 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3313 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,300,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 1 Mack Hatcher Pkwy Franklin 37067 $720,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66 8009 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,245 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3317 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46 1715 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,570,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6069 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $266,532 West Way 7410 Rice Pvt Ct Fairview 37062 $791,894 Lake Road Estates Pb 79 Pg 8 7311 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $3,675,000 Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 89 4108 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $531,074 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3134 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 226 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,187,900 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1129 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $790,000 5182 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39 2019 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20 1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,609,480 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3524 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,325,445 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3320 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $348,600 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1729 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $440,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 4015 Gersham Ct Spring Hill 37174 $794,178 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3270 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $850,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 1149 Crisp Springs Dr Franklin 37064 $1,249,999 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6517 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,194,500 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6533 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $795,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7542 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $412,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C064 120 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $270,500 4039 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,550,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 1201 Longstreet Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $975,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 9128 Ford Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,302,443 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7229 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $960,000 4591 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $2,145,472 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6041 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,458,313 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7804 Thurston Ct College Grove 37046 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62 611 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $734,100 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74 5978 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $8,000,000 Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13 Cool Springs Blvd $6,000,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128 1553 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $855,000 Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 25 2270 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,751,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3047 William St Franklin 37064 $1,225,126 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7233 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8 5010 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $585,680 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52 325 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $535,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 3013 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $590,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 242 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $416,749 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1947 Amacher Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 82 Addison Ave Franklin 37064