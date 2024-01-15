Williamson County Property Transfers December 27

See where houses and property sold for December 27-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$349,900
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1919 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,400
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1594 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$618,585
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9025 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,038,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|439 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,435,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6023 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,265,000
|Smith Brent Pb 81 Pg 14
|Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62
|1209 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41
|6200 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,900
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1036 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,900
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1030 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$333,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|151 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$332,903
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1939 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,500
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|101 Tulip Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Indian Meadows Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 89
|1541 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Temple Hills Sec 13 Pb 24 Pg 130
|187 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$336,498
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1945 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,631,843
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1023 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,446,700
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1015 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,265,000
|Guffee Farm Pb 49 Pg 63
|6729 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$411,800
|Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12
|3047 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$882,480
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5077 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$400,000
|Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$349,900
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1913 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,900
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|635 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,095,000
|Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26
|7638 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$300,000
|8240 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$33,500
|7420 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,000
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$685,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15
|113 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$265,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|610 Conifer Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$747,802
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9007 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 129
|3223 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$337,015
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1943 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,552,150
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3309 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,000,000
|Trinity Rd Ahl
|4004 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C021
|821 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$777,550
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3313 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 1
|Mack Hatcher Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66
|8009 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,245
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3317 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46
|1715 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,570,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6069 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$266,532
|West Way
|7410 Rice Pvt Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$791,894
|Lake Road Estates Pb 79 Pg 8
|7311 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,675,000
|Smith William Estate Pb 76 Pg 89
|4108 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$531,074
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3134 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|226 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,187,900
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1129 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$790,000
|5182 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39
|2019 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20
|1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,609,480
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3524 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,325,445
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3320 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$348,600
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1729 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|4015 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$794,178
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3270 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|1149 Crisp Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,999
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6517 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,194,500
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6533 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7542 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$412,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C064
|120 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$270,500
|4039 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,550,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|1201 Longstreet Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|9128 Ford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,302,443
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7229 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$960,000
|4591 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,145,472
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6041 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,458,313
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7804 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62
|611 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$734,100
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74
|5978 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$8,000,000
|Optima Franklin Pb 82 Pg 13
|Cool Springs Blvd
|$6,000,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128
|1553 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 25
|2270 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,751,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3047 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,126
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7233 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8
|5010 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,680
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52
|325 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|3013 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|242 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$416,749
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1947 Amacher Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|82 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064