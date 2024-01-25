Muhammad-Lankford To Coach Vanderbilt Running Backs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. January 23, 2024 – Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea has announced the hiring of Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford as run game coordinator and running backs coach.

Muhammad-Lankford will be reunited with offensive coordinator Tim Beck after the pair was on staff together at New Mexico State the past two seasons. The pair worked under head coach Jerry Kill, who was recently announced as Vanderbilt’s chief consultant to the head coach and senior offensive advisor. Muhammad-Lankford has previous coaching stops at Missouri, Southeast Missouri State and Illinois State.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Ghaali to our coaching staff,” Lea said. “He has spent time in the SEC, has served as a coordinator, and has experience working in Coach Beck’s system. All these aspects of his background will help move our program forward. Please join me in welcoming Ghaali and his family to Nashville.”

Full Story: Vanderbilt

