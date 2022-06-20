Williamson County Property Transfers May 31

See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,225,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|360 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$419,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6205
|Franklin
|37064
|$378,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6203
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3006 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1023 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$951,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4
|417 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$830,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 4
|1737 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$665,000.00
|Eastview
|604 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$859,638.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6055 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000.00
|Hidden Lake
|7220 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,400,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec2
|1420 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Grove Sec15
|8868 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$689,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1718 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,575,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|1508 Adventure Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$598,900.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1070 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$75,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7437 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$438,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2274 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Catalina Ph6
|2080 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$381,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6206
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|404 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$837,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec5
|2389 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|306 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$892,083.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5029 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$674,820.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1084 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$894,741.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3045 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Echelon Cottages
|2051 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Williams Grove Sec 1
|6334 Williams Grove Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|952 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,900,000.00
|Haley Ind Park Ph 2
|7235 Haley Ind Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2074 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$624,999.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7501 Mayfair Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,340,000.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2104 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,886,789.00
|Heights
|1002 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$828,011.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1036 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$507,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|421 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 6
|5141 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 4-a
|2616 Gretchen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 3
|3246 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|2019 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$821,734.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|835 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$876,627.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4061 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$449,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1478 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-a
|556 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2
|2047 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,300.00
|Brandenburg
|7302 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$685,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|147 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$875,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11
|3031 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|321 Dobson Branch Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 12a
|3401 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$323,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1504 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 9
|1168 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,696.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|397 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$939,505.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9008 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,747,011.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1850 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1010 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 5
|711 Meeting St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,540,000.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 3
|505 Legends Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,000,000.00
|508 Duke Dr
|520 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Lillard Est
|6632 Hatcher Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,055,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|6002 Tattersall Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,682,884.00
|Allens Green
|1757 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,103,132.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5577 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,634,023.00
|Allens Green
|1753 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1074 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|5086 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$932,840.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7097 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$847,555.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2202 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,189,990.00
|Summerlyn Sec5
|2004 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$999,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7199 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,253,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|995 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Woodway
|5108 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|818 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|772 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec6
|4139 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$5,900,000.00
|1700 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000.00
|360 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,277,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|715 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$821,457.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5025 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$310,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1009 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$720,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 4
|2239 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6425 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$452,063.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|233 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$438,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6306
|Franklin
|37064
|$364,030.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|231 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,256,517.00
|4852 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$412,621.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|227 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec7
|8016 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 9
|1174 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$205,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|107 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$411,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6303
|Franklin
|37064
|$782,375.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5020 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$692,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|101 Tulip Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,789,600.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6321 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,200,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4501 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$409,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6104
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,750.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6305
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2852 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$289,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6202
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|6003 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$709,990.00
|Stonebrook Sec 7
|1110 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|209 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|2570 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,376,225.00
|Dylan Woods
|147 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,450,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3030 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,810,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|137 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3
|9174 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3168 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,605,375.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|648 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,325,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8211 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1844 Brentwood Pt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$686,685.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1097 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,437,500.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|737 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|511 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$830,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|201 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|217 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$994,473.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1075 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|2600 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 15
|500 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$735,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1329 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|338 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,468,252.00
|Grove Sec9
|8756 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|1504 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,350,000.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 1
|9423 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|239 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$820,629.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8006 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,000,000.00
|Whitehurst Jimmy
|6231 Patton Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$45,500.00
|4830 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|727 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9109 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2433 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|316 Lakemont Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$756,500.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3069 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1607 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$441,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2727 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a
|1613 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1833 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$8,355,403.00
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$537,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|617 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3
|5020 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$460,929.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 303
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000.00
|David Karen Gary
|7694 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$845,500.00
|4048 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4e
|2608 Cortlandt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$527,800.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1410 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1040 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$473,400.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2307 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,725,000.00
|Montclair Sec 7
|1728 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$912,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec2
|2709 Hargate Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 6
|3209 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,290,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 2
|2201 St Josephs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|140 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|232 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,750,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec Q
|1005 Merylinger Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 2
|2016 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|811 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,107,725.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|705 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|2018 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$433,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2125 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|157 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$415,000.00
|Country Haven Est
|2621 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|506 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1117 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$501,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2123 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$816,818.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7305 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,050,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-a
|385 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$177,600.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7624 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,150,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|125 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|725 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000.00
|Whetstone Ph 6
|740 Green Hill Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,282,289.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3016 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$367,376.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|229 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000.00
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|7335 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000.00
|King George W
|6760 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,920,000.00
|Cornerstone Farm
|1808 Old Natchez Trace
|Franklin
|37069