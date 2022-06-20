Williamson County Property Transfers May 31

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,225,000.00Shadow Creek @360 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$419,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6205Franklin37064
$378,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6203Franklin37064
$975,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43006 Brisbane CtSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341023 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$951,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4417 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$830,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 41737 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$665,000.00Eastview604 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$859,638.00Brixworth Ph7c6055 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$435,000.00Hidden Lake7220 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$3,400,000.00Witherspoon Sec21420 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Grove Sec158868 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$689,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11718 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,575,000.00Brookfield Sec 191508 Adventure CtBrentwood37027
$598,900.00Cumberland Estates Ph21070 Brayden DrFairview37062
$75,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27437 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$438,000.00Wakefield Sec 32274 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000.00Catalina Ph62080 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$381,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6206Franklin37064
$600,000.00Green Valley Sec 3404 Moss LnFranklin37064
$837,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec52389 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1306 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$892,083.00Lochridge Sec45029 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$674,820.00Lochridge Sec21084 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$894,741.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3045 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$650,000.00Echelon Cottages2051 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$880,000.00Williams Grove Sec 16334 Williams Grove DrBrentwood37027
$870,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3952 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$4,900,000.00Haley Ind Park Ph 27235 Haley Ind DrNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec22074 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$624,999.00Sharpes Run Sec 27501 Mayfair CtFairview37062
$1,340,000.00Blackberry Estates2104 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$380,000.00Littlebury Sec2Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,886,789.00Heights1002 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$828,011.00Pine Creek Sec11036 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$507,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5421 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Fountainhead Sec 65141 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,130,000.00Brookfield Sec 4-a2616 Gretchen CtBrentwood37027
$2,400,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 33246 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 22019 Tabitha DrFranklin37064
$821,734.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2835 Novalis StNolensville37135
$876,627.00Annecy Ph14061 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$449,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1478 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$750,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-a556 Overview LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 22047 Goose Creek DrFranklin37064
$349,300.00Brandenburg7302 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$685,000.00Avalon Sec 4147 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$875,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph113031 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$655,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1321 Dobson Branch TrlNolensville37135
$750,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12a3401 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$323,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11504 Chapman LnSpring Hill37174
$740,000.00Campbell Station Sec 91168 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$530,696.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2397 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$939,505.00Falls Grove Sec79008 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$2,747,011.00Traditions Sec41850 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21010 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$720,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 5711 Meeting StFranklin37064
$3,540,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 3505 Legends Ridge CtFranklin37069
$4,000,000.00508 Duke Dr520 Duke DrFranklin37067
$725,000.00Lillard Est6632 Hatcher LnThompsons Station37179
$1,055,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 16002 Tattersall CtBrentwood37027
$1,682,884.00Allens Green1757 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,103,132.00Hardeman Springs Sec35577 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,634,023.00Allens Green1753 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11074 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec465086 Nelson DrFranklin37064
$932,840.00Arrington Ridge Sec27097 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$847,555.00Annecy Ph12202 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,189,990.00Summerlyn Sec52004 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$999,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec27199 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,253,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32995 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Woodway5108 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$915,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1818 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$915,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29772 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Kings Chapel Sec64139 Old Light CirArrington37014
$5,900,000.001700 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$3,000,000.00360 Vaughn RdNashville37221
$1,277,000.00Carondelet Sec 3715 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$821,457.00Lochridge Sec45025 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$310,000.00Annecy Ph11009 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$720,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 42239 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16425 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$452,063.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2233 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$438,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6306Franklin37064
$364,030.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2231 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,256,517.004852 Murfreesboro RdArrington 37014
$412,621.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2227 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Stream Valley Sec78016 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$780,000.00Campbell Station Sec 91174 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$205,000.00Cadet Homes107 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$411,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6303Franklin37064
$782,375.00Lochridge Sec45020 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$692,500.00Willowsprings Sec 4101 Tulip LnFranklin37064
$1,789,600.00Hardeman Springs Sec26321 Percheron LnArrington37014
$2,200,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84501 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$409,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6104Franklin37064
$395,750.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6305Franklin37064
$515,000.00Maplelawn Est2852 Maple CirThompsons Station37179
$289,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6202Franklin37064
$360,000.00Woodside Ph1b6003 Dupont CvSpring Hill37174
$709,990.00Stonebrook Sec 71110 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$510,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1209 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$800,000.002570 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$1,376,225.00Dylan Woods147 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$2,450,000.00Westhaven Sec573030 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,810,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1137 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec39174 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$810,000.00Benevento Ph 13168 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$1,605,375.00Stephens Valley Sec6648 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$1,325,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28211 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$495,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31844 Brentwood Pt DrFranklin37067
$686,685.00Lochridge Sec21097 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,437,500.00Westhaven Sec59737 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$585,000.00Stonebrook Sec 5511 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$830,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2201 Creekstone BlvdFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a217 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$994,473.00Annecy Ph2a1075 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$650,000.002600 York RdNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Temple Hills Sec 15500 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$735,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21329 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$730,000.00Meadowgreen Acres338 Stable RdFranklin37069
$2,468,252.00Grove Sec98756 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a1504 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$2,350,000.00Elmbrooke Sec 19423 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$649,900.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1239 Dobson Branch CtNolensville37135
$820,629.00Brixworth Ph7a8006 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$5,000,000.00Whitehurst Jimmy6231 Patton RdArrington37014
$45,500.004830 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$495,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b727 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$2,750,000.00Grove Sec 149109 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000.00Durham Manor2433 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$860,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 1316 Lakemont CirFranklin37067
$756,500.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13069 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1607 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$441,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42727 Mollys CtSpring Hill37174
$710,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a1613 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$455,000.00Ridgeport Sec 11833 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$8,355,403.00Grey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$537,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b617 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$799,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 35020 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$460,929.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 303Thompsons Station37179
$330,000.00David Karen Gary7694 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$845,500.004048 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$670,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4e2608 Cortlandt CtNolensville37135
$527,800.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21410 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21040 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$473,400.00Wyngate Est Ph 112307 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$1,725,000.00Montclair Sec 71728 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$912,000.00Summerlyn Sec22709 Hargate DrNolensville37135
$750,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 63209 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,290,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 22201 St Josephs CtBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Yorktown Sec 2140 Yorktown DrFranklin37064
$609,000.00Commons @ Gateway232 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$2,750,000.00Aspen Grove Sec Q1005 Merylinger CtFranklin37067
$515,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 22016 Prescott WaySpring Hill37174
$1,400,000.00811 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$1,107,725.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2705 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$850,000.00Stream Valley Sec172018 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$433,000.00Residences @ South Wind2125 Emery LnFranklin37064
$670,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3157 London LnFranklin37067
$415,000.00Country Haven Est2621 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$625,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1506 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$475,000.00Hillsboro Acres1117 Howell DrFranklin37069
$501,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 32123 Iroquois CtThompsons Station37179
$816,818.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47305 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,050,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-a385 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$177,600.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57624 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,150,000.00Splendor Ridge125 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Catalina Ph 4725 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$1,400,000.00Whetstone Ph 6740 Green Hill BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,282,289.00Littlebury Sec13016 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$367,376.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2229 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$620,000.00Lampley Earl D Prop7335 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$650,000.00King George W6760 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,920,000.00Cornerstone Farm1808 Old Natchez TraceFranklin37069

