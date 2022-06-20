Williamson County Property Transfers May 31

See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,225,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 360 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $419,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6205 Franklin 37064 $378,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6203 Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 3006 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1023 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $951,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 417 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $830,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 4 1737 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $665,000.00 Eastview 604 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $859,638.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6055 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000.00 Hidden Lake 7220 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $3,400,000.00 Witherspoon Sec2 1420 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Grove Sec15 8868 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $689,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1718 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,575,000.00 Brookfield Sec 19 1508 Adventure Ct Brentwood 37027 $598,900.00 Cumberland Estates Ph2 1070 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $75,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7437 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $438,000.00 Wakefield Sec 3 2274 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000.00 Catalina Ph6 2080 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $381,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6206 Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Green Valley Sec 3 404 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $837,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec5 2389 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 306 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $892,083.00 Lochridge Sec4 5029 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $674,820.00 Lochridge Sec2 1084 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $894,741.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3045 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 Echelon Cottages 2051 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Williams Grove Sec 1 6334 Williams Grove Dr Brentwood 37027 $870,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 952 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $4,900,000.00 Haley Ind Park Ph 2 7235 Haley Ind Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2074 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $624,999.00 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7501 Mayfair Ct Fairview 37062 $1,340,000.00 Blackberry Estates 2104 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000.00 Littlebury Sec2 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,886,789.00 Heights 1002 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $828,011.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1036 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $507,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 421 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 6 5141 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000.00 Brookfield Sec 4-a 2616 Gretchen Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 3 3246 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 2019 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $821,734.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 835 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $876,627.00 Annecy Ph1 4061 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $449,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1478 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 7-a 556 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 2047 Goose Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $349,300.00 Brandenburg 7302 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $685,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 147 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $875,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 3031 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $655,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 321 Dobson Branch Trl Nolensville 37135 $750,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 12a 3401 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $323,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1504 Chapman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $740,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 9 1168 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $530,696.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 397 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $939,505.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9008 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $2,747,011.00 Traditions Sec4 1850 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1010 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $720,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 5 711 Meeting St Franklin 37064 $3,540,000.00 Legends Ridge Add Sec 3 505 Legends Ridge Ct Franklin 37069 $4,000,000.00 508 Duke Dr 520 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Lillard Est 6632 Hatcher Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,055,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 1 6002 Tattersall Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,682,884.00 Allens Green 1757 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,103,132.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5577 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,634,023.00 Allens Green 1753 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1074 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec46 5086 Nelson Dr Franklin 37064 $932,840.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7097 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $847,555.00 Annecy Ph1 2202 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,189,990.00 Summerlyn Sec5 2004 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $999,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7199 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,253,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 995 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Woodway 5108 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $915,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 818 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $915,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 772 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec6 4139 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $5,900,000.00 1700 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $3,000,000.00 360 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,277,000.00 Carondelet Sec 3 715 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $821,457.00 Lochridge Sec4 5025 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $310,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1009 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $720,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 4 2239 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6425 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $452,063.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 233 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $438,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6306 Franklin 37064 $364,030.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 231 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,256,517.00 4852 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $412,621.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 227 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Stream Valley Sec7 8016 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 9 1174 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $205,000.00 Cadet Homes 107 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $411,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6303 Franklin 37064 $782,375.00 Lochridge Sec4 5020 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $692,500.00 Willowsprings Sec 4 101 Tulip Ln Franklin 37064 $1,789,600.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6321 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $2,200,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4501 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $409,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6104 Franklin 37064 $395,750.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6305 Franklin 37064 $515,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2852 Maple Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $289,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6202 Franklin 37064 $360,000.00 Woodside Ph1b 6003 Dupont Cv Spring Hill 37174 $709,990.00 Stonebrook Sec 7 1110 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $510,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 209 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 2570 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $1,376,225.00 Dylan Woods 147 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,450,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3030 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,810,000.00 Crockett Springs Ph 1 137 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 9174 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $810,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3168 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,605,375.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 648 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $1,325,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8211 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $495,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1844 Brentwood Pt Dr Franklin 37067 $686,685.00 Lochridge Sec2 1097 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,437,500.00 Westhaven Sec59 737 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 511 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $830,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 201 Creekstone Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 217 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $994,473.00 Annecy Ph2a 1075 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 2600 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 15 500 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $735,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1329 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $730,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 338 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $2,468,252.00 Grove Sec9 8756 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,075,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a 1504 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $2,350,000.00 Elmbrooke Sec 1 9423 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $649,900.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 239 Dobson Branch Ct Nolensville 37135 $820,629.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8006 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $5,000,000.00 Whitehurst Jimmy 6231 Patton Rd Arrington 37014 $45,500.00 4830 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $495,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 727 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $2,750,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9109 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $1,700,000.00 Durham Manor 2433 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 1 316 Lakemont Cir Franklin 37067 $756,500.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 3069 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1607 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $441,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 2727 Mollys Ct Spring Hill 37174 $710,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a 1613 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $455,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1833 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $8,355,403.00 Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $537,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 617 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $799,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 5020 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $460,929.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 303 Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000.00 David Karen Gary 7694 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $845,500.00 4048 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4e 2608 Cortlandt Ct Nolensville 37135 $527,800.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1410 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1040 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $473,400.00 Wyngate Est Ph 11 2307 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,725,000.00 Montclair Sec 7 1728 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $912,000.00 Summerlyn Sec2 2709 Hargate Dr Nolensville 37135 $750,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 6 3209 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,290,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 2 2201 St Josephs Ct Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Yorktown Sec 2 140 Yorktown Dr Franklin 37064 $609,000.00 Commons @ Gateway 232 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $2,750,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec Q 1005 Merylinger Ct Franklin 37067 $515,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 2 2016 Prescott Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000.00 811 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,107,725.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 705 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $850,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 2018 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $433,000.00 Residences @ South Wind 2125 Emery Ln Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 157 London Ln Franklin 37067 $415,000.00 Country Haven Est 2621 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 506 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $475,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1117 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $501,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2123 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $816,818.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7305 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,050,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 4-a 385 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $177,600.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7624 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,150,000.00 Splendor Ridge 125 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Catalina Ph 4 725 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000.00 Whetstone Ph 6 740 Green Hill Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,282,289.00 Littlebury Sec1 3016 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $367,376.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 229 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $620,000.00 Lampley Earl D Prop 7335 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000.00 King George W 6760 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,920,000.00 Cornerstone Farm 1808 Old Natchez Trace Franklin 37069