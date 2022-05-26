Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally.

Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.

As of May 26, 2022

Average national price of regular: $4.60

Tennessee average price of regular: $4.27

Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.34

Williamson County: $4.46

Rutherford County: $4.28

Wilson County: $4.27

Davidson County: $4.31

Robertson County: $4.29

Dickson County: $4.22

Sumner County: $4.23

Maury County: $4.27

Cheatham County: $4.26

As of May 23, 2022