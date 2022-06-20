Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Has the Equipment You Need to Crush the Competition Like Rafael Nadal at Your Tennis Matches All Summer Long!

Tennis is the perfect way to get exercise, stay active, and enjoy a little friendly competition! With a variety of upcoming championships to watch and get inspired, there’s never been a better time to check in on your tennis game and look for ways to improve it.

This summer’s championships are already underway! The French Open was played earlier this month at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

A highlight from the tournament was watching Rafael Nadal and his rival Novak Djokovic go head to head for an exhilarating quarter-final during the French Open.

Energy and emotion ran high, at one point Djokovic hit the net with his racket in a rage after a blunder with one of his shots. The match went on for a grueling four hours and surpassed 1:00am in France. Nadal prevailed in the clash of the tennis titans and went on to win his 14th French Open title, taking home $2.4 million from a purse of $46 million.

Next up on the schedule is Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London, England. Wimbledon announced the increase of the purse to $50.5 million. The tournament will be played June 27 – July 10.

These tournaments are just two of the four Grand Slam tennis events where the masters of the game face-off, so it’s a great time to watch some fierce competition.

Get Back on Your A-Game

So you’ve watched the pros and you’re motivated to get back on the court, now what?

Practice: Practice makes progress. If you’re serious about upping your tennis game, you will need to incorporate a plan to improve your weaker skills. Besides getting a good rhythm on your shots, you don’t gain much from stepping on the court without a plan of action. Your serve or backhand might need some work, be sure to practice the fundamentals accurately to reinforce muscle memory.

Sign up for Local Tournaments: So maybe you’re not quite ready to battle Nadal on the court, but facing others who perform at a higher level is a great way to highlight your strengths and weaknesses.

Another important tip is to enter tournaments that have tough players in the draw. If you play the local club tournament or small tournaments and win against easy competition, it might feel good, but your opponents will not have the ability to expose the areas in your game that you need to improve.

The key to always elevating your game is to play opponents who push your limit and challenge you to think of the game in a different light.

Get the Right Equipment: There’s a third option to square away your game and that’s to make sure you have the right equipment lined up and ready to go. Whether it’s tennis racquets, ball hoppers, a gear bag, or tennis balls, having the right equipment will go a long way to giving you confidence in your next match.

And it doesn’t have to cost as much as you think! Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville has the perfect new and gently used equipment to level up your game, all at a reasonable price.

