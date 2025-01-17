Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 17, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product/Service Address City 2025-01-15 Byrna Technologies Inc Retail Sales of Less Lethal Personal Security Mayfield Drive D-3 Franklin 2025-01-14 Cherished Roots Cosmetology Mallory Ln Brentwood 2025-01-15 Concrete Revive Solutions Coating Contractor Chapman's Retreat Dr Spring Hill 2025-01-10 Cornerstone Towing LLC Towing Company Palgrave Ct Fairview 2025-01-13 D's Multiservice LLC Demolation/Excavation/Trucking Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 2025-01-13 Doxology Media LLC Video Production Granville Rd Franklin 2025-01-13 Drytime Painting Painting Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 2025-01-14 Fashion Sewing House LLC Custom Tailoring Services/Alterations Buckhead Ct Brentwood 2025-01-16 KB Contractors Concrete Coatings Philadelphia Rd Lebanon 2025-01-13 Music City Smokers Mobile Food Establishment/Catering Eudailey Covington Rd College Grove 2025-01-14 Toledos Pro Painting and Handyman Del Rio Pk H4 Franklin

