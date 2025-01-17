Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 17, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product/Service
|Address
|City
|2025-01-15
|Byrna Technologies Inc
|Retail Sales of Less Lethal Personal Security
|Mayfield Drive D-3
|Franklin
|2025-01-14
|Cherished Roots
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|2025-01-15
|Concrete Revive Solutions
|Coating Contractor
|Chapman's Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|2025-01-10
|Cornerstone Towing LLC
|Towing Company
|Palgrave Ct
|Fairview
|2025-01-13
|D's Multiservice LLC
|Demolation/Excavation/Trucking
|Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|2025-01-13
|Doxology Media LLC
|Video Production
|Granville Rd
|Franklin
|2025-01-13
|Drytime Painting
|Painting
|Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|2025-01-14
|Fashion Sewing House LLC
|Custom Tailoring Services/Alterations
|Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|2025-01-16
|KB Contractors
|Concrete Coatings
|Philadelphia Rd
|Lebanon
|2025-01-13
|Music City Smokers
|Mobile Food Establishment/Catering
|Eudailey Covington Rd
|College Grove
|2025-01-14
|Toledos Pro
|Painting and Handyman
|Del Rio Pk H4
|Franklin
Please join our FREE Newsletter