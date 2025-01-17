Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusiness NameProduct/ServiceAddressCity
2025-01-15Byrna Technologies IncRetail Sales of Less Lethal Personal SecurityMayfield Drive D-3Franklin
2025-01-14Cherished RootsCosmetologyMallory LnBrentwood
2025-01-15Concrete Revive SolutionsCoating ContractorChapman's Retreat DrSpring Hill
2025-01-10Cornerstone Towing LLCTowing CompanyPalgrave CtFairview
2025-01-13D's Multiservice LLCDemolation/Excavation/TruckingMurfreesboro RdCollege Grove
2025-01-13Doxology Media LLCVideo ProductionGranville RdFranklin
2025-01-13Drytime PaintingPaintingSutherland DrThompsons Station
2025-01-14Fashion Sewing House LLCCustom Tailoring Services/AlterationsBuckhead CtBrentwood
2025-01-16KB ContractorsConcrete CoatingsPhiladelphia RdLebanon
2025-01-13Music City SmokersMobile Food Establishment/CateringEudailey Covington RdCollege Grove
2025-01-14Toledos ProPainting and HandymanDel Rio Pk H4Franklin
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here