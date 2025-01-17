Brentwood Fire & Rescue Offering Free CPR Classes this February

Recently the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of people who are surviving cardiac arrests. This is due to three primary factors; new hypothermia protocols, increased public access to Automatic Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs), and initiation of bystander CPR. With the help of citizens, the Department hopes to see that trend continue.

CPR is not difficult or time consuming to learn. In the month of February, the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is offering free classes on Fridays to the public at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Each class lasts approximately 2 hours and offers training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing). This class will use the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum; therefore, no CPR card will be issued. More information can be found on the AHA website at www.heart.org.

Only one Friday commitment is required to learn these lifesaving skills. If you are interested in attending, please find the desired class at: www.brentwood-tn.libcal.com and register.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email