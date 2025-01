First through eighth graders are invited to hone their baseball skills with the help of the Centennial High team.

On February 8, Centennial High’s Winter Baseball Camp will take place from 9-12:30 p.m. Athletes will practice pitching, hitting and fielding. The camp will be split up by grade level.

Registration is online and costs $75 per camper. Sibling discounts are available.

Contact CHS coach Ian Saunders with questions. Online registration closes February 1.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email