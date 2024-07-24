When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2024 Paris Olympics

By
Source Staff
-
Source: Olympics

When to Watch

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Due to the crammed Olympic schedule, the opening ceremony for soccer and rugby will be held on on July 24 and July 25. The events will end on Sunday, August 11. You can view the full schedule of the Olympics events to find exact times.

Where to Watch

  • Peacock
  • NBC Networks
    • USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, E!, NBC Olympics’ digital platforms
  • FuboTV
  • SlingTV
  • Hulu with Live TV

Olympic Sports

  • Archery
  • Artistic gymnastics
  • Artistic swimming
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Basketball 3×3
  • Beach volleyball
  • Boxing
  • Breaking
  • Canoe slalom
  • Canoe sprint
  • Cycling BMX freestyle
  • Cycling BMX racing
  • Cycling Mountain Bike
  • Cycling road
  • Cycling track
  • Diving
  • Equestrian
  • Fencing
  • Football (soccer)
  • Golf
  • Handball
  • Hockey
  • Judo
  • Marathon swimming
  • Modern pentathalon
  • Rhythmic gymnastics
  • Rowing
  • Rugby sevens
  • Sailing
  • Shooting
  • Skateboarding
  • Sport climbing
  • Surfing
  • Swimming
  • Table tennis
  • Taekwondo
  • Tennis
  • Trampoline
  • Triathalon
  • Volleyball
  • Water polo
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling

Who to Watch

The following are Olympic competitors from Tennessee:

First Name Last Name Sport Hometown City Hometown State Gender Event
Rhyne Howard Basketball (3×3) Chattanooga Tennessee Female Women
Erika Connolly Swimming Knoxville Tennessee Female Relay Only Athlete – Women
Gretchen Walsh Swimming Nashville Tennessee Female Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Butterfly
Alex Walsh Swimming Nashville Tennessee Female Women’s 200m Individual Medley
Harrison Williams Track and Field Memphis Tennessee Male Men’s Decathlon
Seth Rider Triathlon Germantown Tennessee Male Men’s Individual
Wes Kitts Weightlifting Knoxville Tennessee Male Men’s 102kg
Olivia Reeves Weightlifting Chattanooga Tennessee Female Women’s 71kg

