When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Due to the crammed Olympic schedule, the opening ceremony for soccer and rugby will be held on on July 24 and July 25. The events will end on Sunday, August 11. You can view the full schedule of the Olympics events to find exact times.

Peacock

NBC Networks USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, E!, NBC Olympics’ digital platforms

FuboTV

SlingTV

Hulu with Live TV

Archery

Artistic gymnastics

Artistic swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Basketball 3×3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe slalom

Canoe sprint

Cycling BMX freestyle

Cycling BMX racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling road

Cycling track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Marathon swimming

Modern pentathalon

Rhythmic gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline

Triathalon

Volleyball

Water polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The following are Olympic competitors from Tennessee:

First Name Last Name Sport Hometown City Hometown State Gender Event Rhyne Howard Basketball (3×3) Chattanooga Tennessee Female Women Erika Connolly Swimming Knoxville Tennessee Female Relay Only Athlete – Women Gretchen Walsh Swimming Nashville Tennessee Female Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Butterfly Alex Walsh Swimming Nashville Tennessee Female Women’s 200m Individual Medley Harrison Williams Track and Field Memphis Tennessee Male Men’s Decathlon Seth Rider Triathlon Germantown Tennessee Male Men’s Individual Wes Kitts Weightlifting Knoxville Tennessee Male Men’s 102kg Olivia Reeves Weightlifting Chattanooga Tennessee Female Women’s 71kg

