When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2024 Paris Olympics

When to Watch
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Due to the crammed Olympic schedule, the opening ceremony for soccer and rugby will be held on on July 24 and July 25. The events will end on Sunday, August 11. You can view the full schedule of the Olympics events to find exact times.
Where to Watch
- Peacock
- NBC Networks
- USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, E!, NBC Olympics’ digital platforms
- FuboTV
- SlingTV
- Hulu with Live TV
Olympic Sports
- Archery
- Artistic gymnastics
- Artistic swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Basketball 3×3
- Beach volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoe slalom
- Canoe sprint
- Cycling BMX freestyle
- Cycling BMX racing
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Cycling road
- Cycling track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Marathon swimming
- Modern pentathalon
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline
- Triathalon
- Volleyball
- Water polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Who to Watch
The following are Olympic competitors from Tennessee:
|First Name
|Last Name
|Sport
|Hometown City
|Hometown State
|Gender
|Event
|Rhyne
|Howard
|Basketball (3×3)
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|Female
|Women
|Erika
|Connolly
|Swimming
|Knoxville
|Tennessee
|Female
|Relay Only Athlete – Women
|Gretchen
|Walsh
|Swimming
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Female
|Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Butterfly
|Alex
|Walsh
|Swimming
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Female
|Women’s 200m Individual Medley
|Harrison
|Williams
|Track and Field
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|Male
|Men’s Decathlon
|Seth
|Rider
|Triathlon
|Germantown
|Tennessee
|Male
|Men’s Individual
|Wes
|Kitts
|Weightlifting
|Knoxville
|Tennessee
|Male
|Men’s 102kg
|Olivia
|Reeves
|Weightlifting
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|Female
|Women’s 71kg
Please join our FREE Newsletter