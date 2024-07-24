OBITUARY: Jacqueline Lee Kane

Jacqueline Lee Kane, age 85, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on July 18, 2024.

Jackie was born on March 9, 1939, in Cleveland Ohio.

She also lived in Houston Texas, and Spring Hill Tennessee. When Jackie was in High School, she was a championship figure roller-skater. Later in life, she worked at Clementines Restaurant, Charter Bank, and Bank of America in Houston Texas. She was a long-time member of St. Dunstan’s church in Houston, and for many years made hand-made Christmas ornaments for their Street of Shoppes bazaar.

She was married to Robert Kane, and they had two children together. Jackie and Robert spent many years in the competition dancing circuit in Houston ranging from country and western to ballroom dancing, Jackie was considered a mother and close friend to many of the local bands they liked to dance and listen to. They also cruised all over the world during retirement.

Jackie is survived by her two sons Randall and Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Sherri Kane, and Randy’s Life Partner Vivian Loftin, and her two grandchildren Stephen and Katherine Kane.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project.

“Her love and kindness will be remembered forever.”

