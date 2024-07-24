Brad Paisley’s The Store Launches School Supply Drive for Middle Tennessee Families

The Store, located on 12th Ave S in Nashville, was founded to help combat food insecurity in Middle Tennessee with empathy, dignity, and respect. Founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, The Store transcends traditional food aid, offering comprehensive solutions to hunger and poverty. To address a growing need, The Store is expanding beyond with The School Store, a new project aimed at providing school supplies for Middle Tennessee families.

The initiative will collect new high-quality backpacks, stainless steel water bottles and one-inch 3-ring binders throughout July at collection sites including Let It Shine Gymnastics, The Getalong, Belmont Bookstore, and The Store. Additionally, Kroger Green Hills and Brentwood stores along with other pop-up locations throughout 12 South will collect donations from July 27-28. The Nashville community is invited to The Store to drop off supplies, enjoy games, live music, inflatables and snacks during the fundraiser’s family-friendly event on Saturday, July 27, from 1-3 p.m. CT.

With food insecurity at a decade high, The Store recently launched its “Doubling Our Difference” campaign, aiming to double the number of Middle Tennessee families served each year to 700 and expand support services.

“We are grateful to the Nashville community for helping us provide for our customers another much-needed resource for their children as they gear up for a great school year ahead,” co-founders Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared.

Individuals wishing to sponsor a families’ groceries, donate school supplies, or learn more about future events and volunteering at The Store can visit thestore.org.

The Store is located at 2009 12th Avenue South.

