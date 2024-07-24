These Items Are Not Eligible During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024.
As in prior years, consumers will not pay sales tax on clothing, school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. The tax-free holiday weekend begins July 26 at 12:01 am and ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 pm.
These items are NOT tax-free during the holiday sales weekend.
- Belt Buckles
- Belts, tool
- Boots, ski
- Breathing masks
- Bridal apparel other than gowns or veils
- Briefcases
- Cell phones
- Compact disks
- Computer Software
- Computer storage
- Cosmetics
- Diskettes
- Electronic Readers
- Emblems
- Fabric
- Face Shields
- Fins, Swim
- Glasses, Safety
- Globes
- Gloves, Protective
- Goggles, Safety
- Guards, sports, hand, elbow,mouth, shin
- Hair Notions
- Handbags
- Hard Hats
- Hearing Protectors
- Helmets
- Jewelry
- Jump Drives
- Leased Items
- Maps
- Paintbrushes not used for artwork
- Paints- only paints defined as school supplies exempt
- Patches
- Printer Ink
- Printer Paper
- Printer Supplies
- Printers
- Protective Equipment
- Reference Books
- Reference Maps
- Rented Items
- Respirators
- School Computer Supplies
- School Instructional Material
- Sewing Equipment and Supplies
- Sewing Materials
- Shoes, Ballet, Tap
- Shoes, Cleated or Spiked
- Shoulder Pads for Dresses
- Shoulder Pads, Sports
- Skates, Ice and Roller
- Ski boots
- Skin Diving Suit
- Smart Phones
- Sport or Recreational Equipment
- Sunglasses
- Telephones
- Thread
- Thumb Drives
- Tool Belts
- Trade or Business, Items Used in
- Umbrellas
- Video Game Consoles
- Wallets
- Watches
- Welders Gloves
- Wetsuits
- Yarn
- Zippers
