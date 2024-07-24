These Items Are Not Eligible During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024.

As in prior years, consumers will not pay sales tax on clothing, school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. The tax-free holiday weekend begins July 26 at 12:01 am and ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 pm.

These items are NOT tax-free during the holiday sales weekend.

  • Belt Buckles
  • Belts, tool
  • Boots, ski
  • Breathing masks
  • Bridal apparel other than gowns or veils
  • Briefcases
  • Cell phones
  • Compact disks
  • Computer Software
  • Computer storage
  • Cosmetics
  • Diskettes
  • Electronic Readers
  • Emblems
  • Fabric
  • Face Shields
  • Fins, Swim
  • Glasses, Safety
  • Globes
  • Gloves, Protective
  • Goggles, Safety
  • Guards, sports, hand, elbow,mouth, shin
  • Hair Notions
  • Handbags
  • Hard Hats
  • Hearing Protectors
  • Helmets
  • Jewelry
  • Jump Drives
  • Leased Items
  • Maps
  • Paintbrushes not used for artwork
  • Paints- only paints defined as school supplies exempt
  • Patches
  • Printer Ink
  • Printer Paper
  • Printer Supplies
  • Printers
  • Protective Equipment
  • Reference Books
  • Reference Maps
  • Rented Items
  • Respirators
  • School Computer Supplies
  • School Instructional Material
  • Sewing Equipment and Supplies
  • Sewing Materials
  • Shoes, Ballet, Tap
  • Shoes, Cleated or Spiked
  • Shoulder Pads for Dresses
  • Shoulder Pads, Sports
  • Skates, Ice and Roller
  • Ski boots
  • Skin Diving Suit
  • Smart Phones
  • Sport or Recreational Equipment
  • Sunglasses
  • Telephones
  • Thread
  • Thumb Drives
  • Tool Belts
  • Trade or Business, Items Used in
  • Umbrellas
  • Video Game Consoles
  • Wallets
  • Watches
  • Welders Gloves
  • Wetsuits
  • Yarn
  • Zippers

