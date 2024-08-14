WCS Athletes Named Gatorade Players of the Year

Two Williamson County Schools student-athletes are 2023-24 Gatorade State Players of the Year.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. Claire recently won both the Class AAA girls 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run at the annual Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament. After high school, Claire plans to continue her athletic and academic careers at the University of Florida.

“It means a lot to me to be recognized at that kind of level and on that kind of stage,” said Claire. “I love the sport so much. Every run at practice is enjoyable for me. I think our program has definitely grown, and a lot more people are qualifying for State, which is a great thing for Nolensville High.”

A Brentwood High Class of 2024 graduate, Hudson Allain, is the Gatorade Tennessee Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. Hudson placed first in both the Class AAA boys 400-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the TSSAA Spring Fling competition.

Since 1985, the Gatorade Player of the Year award has recognized the nation’s most elite high school student-athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field. Each winner receives a $1,000 grant to be donated to a local or national youth sports organization of the athlete’s choice.

A full list of Gatorade Tennessee Players of the Year is available on the organization’s website.

Source: WCS

