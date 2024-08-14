WCS Webmasters Keeping School Websites Updated

School websites are an important communication tool for our communities, and Williamson County Schools has a team of webmasters who work diligently to keep those school websites updated.
Each middle and high school has an employee who earns a supplement for the work they do on their school’s website throughout the year. That includes updating content, adding events, posting announcements and more. School webmasters must also attend an annual training session to learn how to keep their websites excellent.
“Our families use our websites to find important information,” said WCS District Webmaster Karianne Annastas. “Our webmasters ensure their sites are updated and accurate, and we are so thankful for their dedication to the district and their school communities.”
All elementary school websites, and Vanguard Virtual High, are managed by WCS Assistant Webmaster Janelle Gipson.
The school webmasters are listed below:
- Teresa Vaughn, Brentwood High
- Teri Schoof, Brentwood Middle
- Ben Rodgers, Centennial High
- Melissa Estes, Franklin High
- Owen Grimenstein, Fairview Middle
- Kandi Groves, Fairview High
- Andrew Perry, Grassland Middle
- Amy Spodeck, Hillsboro School
- Kristen Ramirez, Heritage Middle
- Lisa Richter, Independence High
- Amanda Eubanks, Legacy Middle
- Lindsey Hinds-Brown, Mill Creek Middle
- Barbara Driscoll, Nolensville High
- Tristan Brown, Page High
- Bradley Brown, Page Middle
- Pete Mueller, Ravenwood High
- Brooke Smith, Renaissance High
- Sherry Monroe, Summit High
- Laura Kleman, Sunset Middle
- Sara Mendoza, Spring Station Middle
- Carrie Gordon, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Mike Morrow, Woodland Middle
