WCS Webmasters Keeping School Websites Updated

School websites are an important communication tool for our communities, and Williamson County Schools has a team of webmasters who work diligently to keep those school websites updated.

Each middle and high school has an employee who earns a supplement for the work they do on their school’s website throughout the year. That includes updating content, adding events, posting announcements and more. School webmasters must also attend an annual training session to learn how to keep their websites excellent.

“Our families use our websites to find important information,” said WCS District Webmaster Karianne Annastas. “Our webmasters ensure their sites are updated and accurate, and we are so thankful for their dedication to the district and their school communities.”

All elementary school websites, and Vanguard Virtual High, are managed by WCS Assistant Webmaster Janelle Gipson.

The school webmasters are listed below:

Teresa Vaughn, Brentwood High

Teri Schoof, Brentwood Middle

Ben Rodgers, Centennial High

Melissa Estes, Franklin High

Owen Grimenstein, Fairview Middle

Kandi Groves, Fairview High

Andrew Perry, Grassland Middle

Amy Spodeck, Hillsboro School

Kristen Ramirez, Heritage Middle

Lisa Richter, Independence High

Amanda Eubanks, Legacy Middle

Lindsey Hinds-Brown, Mill Creek Middle

Barbara Driscoll, Nolensville High

Tristan Brown, Page High

Bradley Brown, Page Middle

Pete Mueller, Ravenwood High

Brooke Smith, Renaissance High

Sherry Monroe, Summit High

Laura Kleman, Sunset Middle

Sara Mendoza, Spring Station Middle

Carrie Gordon, Thompson’s Station Middle

Mike Morrow, Woodland Middle

Source: WCS

