Vols Men’s Basketball to Face Syracuse at Home for 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge

June 12, 2024 – The Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to host Syracuse in the second annual SEC/ACC Challenge, as announced by ESPN on Wednesday evening.

Replacing the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which ran from 2014-23, the SEC/ACC Challenge debuted last season. The Volunteers will face the Orange on December 3 at Food City Center, with the tip-off time and specific ESPN network to be announced later.

Tennessee leads the all-time series against Syracuse with a 4-3 record, winning each of the last three matchups.

Source: UT Sports

