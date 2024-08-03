Visit Franklin Launches Digital ‘Williamson County History Trail’ for 225th Anniversary

Ahead of the 225th anniversary of the founding of both the city of Franklin and Williamson County, Visit Franklin has unveiled a new digital trail that visitors and locals alike can enjoy. Named Williamson County’s History Trail, the digital pass guides users across the county and highlights numerous historic locations that have played important parts in crafting the area’s history from the time of its founding through the modern day. Pass users can explore these significant sites at their own pace, delving into the rich heritage and stories that have shaped the area.

“We have seen an incredible demand for at-your-own-pace ways to explore our community, and we are excited to add this history pass that will let guests and locals both take in the vast history we have throughout Williamson County in an approachable and leisurely way,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Thornton. As our community begins celebrating a number of anniversaries later this year, like the 225 founding anniversary, this was the perfect time to launch a new experience highlighting our history.”

Users can download the pass for free at visitfranklin.com/digital-passports, or those who like a physical version can find printed versions of the history pass available at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin. It will share the stories of each location while guiding guests around the county to well-known Civil War sites such as Carnton, Carter House, and Rippa Villa, but also historic sites such as Franklin’s Green Book House, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. They can also explore and learn the stories behind newer historic spots, such as downtown Franklin’s Lost Heros statue and the recently opened Moore-Morris History & Culture Center, along with many more.

After visiting at least five of the 20 locations listed on the passport, pass users can claim a limited-edition custom leather coaster at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin.

The Williamson County History Trail launch kicks off a number of 225th-anniversary celebrations this fall, beginning with the Williamson County Fair, which is also celebrating 20 years this year. Hospitality partners across the county plan to celebrate the 225th throughout the rest of the year with special exhibits, tastings, and workshops, with details coming soon.

