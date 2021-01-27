Just placed under contract, 1435 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, TN is a gorgeous colonial-inspired estate in Franklin’s popular River Landing Community. This special home features extensive hardwood flooring, a large bonus room with fireplace, two bedrooms on the main level, covered balcony overlooking the front yard, and a saltwater pool with a very private backyard – an outdoor entertainer’s dream!

1435 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, TN

Peace and quiet abound in this home’s idyllic setting at the end of the street and backing to a farm! Enjoy the covered rocking chair porch on a gorgeous spring day with your favorite beverage. Then step inside to the two-story foyer adorned with a bronze candelabra-style light fixture, basking in the 10-light door with sidelights and transoms.

The formal living room is a great place to catch up with friends and family or enjoy a book. The Formal Dining Space houses a stylish chandelier with crystal accents, crown molding with drop detail, chair rail with accent paint, and columns.

The kitchen is the heart of this home! This culinary haven houses granite counters, tumbled stone backsplash, bar overhang with beadboard accent, glass front cabinetry, and plenty of cabinet storage. Appliances include double ovens, radiant range cooktop, and a built-in microwave. Don’t miss the pantry off the butler’s pantry area!

The outdoor entertaining spaces of this home are truly something special. Catch some shade on the covered deck while overlooking friends and family playing in the pool. Aesthetic features include a beadboard ceiling, lantern-style light fixtures, and a ceiling fan for additional comfort. New decking was installed around the pool in 2020.

Luxury Franklin Home | Details

Other details about this stunning property include:

5 bedrooms

5 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms

5,407 square feet

HOA: $60/mo

3-car garage

River Landing is conveniently located within minutes of downtown Franklin. The amenities are great for family fun with recreational facilities, several parks, and hiking trails nearby. River Landing is also very convenient to shopping, restaurants, and other entertainment venues.

