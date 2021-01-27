OBITUARY: John Wesley Stokes, Jr.

John Wesley Stokes, Jr. age 73 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away January 14, 2021.

He was born in Bartlesville, OK to the late John & Dorothea Stokes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. John was a member of Nashville Cowboy Church where he was a deacon, and served on the board. He was an employee of Show Pro Custom Steel Guitars.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Celia Stokes of Thompsons Station, TN; son, John III (Carol) Stokes of Franklin, TN; daughter, Barbara Gibson of Thompsons Station, TN; brother, James (Linda) Stokes of Tyler, TX.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials in John’s memory may be made to Nashville Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 78800, Nashville, TN 37207 or Music City Greyhound Adoption, 1128 Neptune Rd. Ashland City, TN 37015. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com