All Hidden Camera Victims ID’d, Investigation Far From Over

Through an exhaustive video review and the tireless work of investigators, every victim whose image was captured and stored on the hidden GoPro found in a Premier Athletics changing and restroom has been identified, 55 in all.

The initial information shared by the Department was that there were 60 victims, but that number has since changed to 55, as some of the victims were filmed by that camera more than once. Fifty-three of the victims are minors, and the parents of every minor victim and the two adult victims have all been notified.

The Department’s continued efforts in this case are now focused on two things: (1) Preparing a Grand Jury presentment in which we will be seeking multiple charges on behalf of each and every one of the victims, and (2) The thorough review of additional evidence in this case. The Franklin Police Department wants to ensure that the suspect is held fully accountable for his crimes by leaving no stone unturned. While we’ve made some incredible progress, the investigation is far from over.

Anyone with information regarding this case can share it directly with detectives by emailing [email protected]