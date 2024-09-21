TPAC Names New Board Members

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® proudly appoints four distinguished members to its Board of Directors for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Joining the board are Michelle Gaskin Brown, Rosalyn Carpenter, Trish Munro and Lizzette Reynolds, along with Kaitlin Shea as Board Member Intern through a partnership with Young Leaders Council (YLC) training program. Their diverse expertise and commitment to the arts will further enhance TPAC’s mission of being a welcoming and inclusive space for all people, offering diverse programming and accessible educational offerings.

The Board Chair, Melvin Malone, will continue in his role, helping guide TPAC with his leadership and shared vision. “It is my pleasure to welcome our new board members, each of whom brings a unique perspective and an appreciation for the arts,” said Malone. “Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and enrich our community through the transformative power of the performing arts.”

Since opening its doors in 1980, TPAC is a cornerstone of Nashville’s cultural landscape, having welcomed more than 14 million audience members from across Tennessee and beyond and inspiring more than 2 million students, reaching students in 79% of the state’s counties over the last five years. The institution is a statewide leader with patrons from all 95 counties in Tennessee, and a commitment to inclusivity which is reflected in its outreach efforts and intentional programming. TPAC presents a variety of world-renowned artists, touring Broadway productions, and is home to three resident companies — Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. To inspire the leaders of tomorrow, the nonprofit is a center for educational programs and arts access, solidifying its role as a vital arts hub within the community.

“We are thrilled to introduce these remarkable individuals to our board. Their collective experience and dedication to the performing arts will be instrumental in supporting TPAC’s ongoing initiatives and our vibrant vision for the future,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “We look forward to their leadership and collaboration as we envision what the arts will look like in Nashville with a new home for the arts.”

