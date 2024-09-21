Music City Walk of Fame to Honor Jimmy Buffett, The Fairfield Four, and Opry’s Bill Cody

The Music City Walk of Fame will induct legendary “tropical troubadour” Jimmy Buffett; iconic gospel quartet The Fairfield Four; visionary hospitality leader Colin Reed of Ryman Hospitality Properties; and beloved Grand Ole Opry announcer and host Bill Cody, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced.

An induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony. Reed and Cody are being honored in tribute to the Grand Old Opry celebrating its 100th anniversary next year. Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, and will be inducted posthumously.

“From Jimmy Buffett’s island-infused melodies to the soulful acapella harmonies of The Fairfield Four, this is an exceptional group,” said Ken Levitan, Chairman of the NCVC Board of Directors and Founder of Vector Management. “We are especially proud to induct two Grand Ole Opry icons. Colin Reed’s contributions to the growth and success of the hospitality industry, including his leadership in reopening the Opry after the 2010 flood, are unparalleled. Bill Cody has been instrumental in preserving and promoting Nashville’s music legacy as a revered Opry host, country music historian and long-time emcee of the Music City Walk of Fame ceremonies.”

The ceremony will induct the 105th, 106th, 107th and 108th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Singer-songwriter and Music City Walk of Fame member Mac McAnally, a longtime member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, will induct Buffett. Shannon Sanders, Executive Director, Creative, at BMI Nashville and an award-winning songwriter and producer, will induct The Fairfield Four. Additional presenters will be announced closer to the ceremony, as will an additional inductee.

Singer-songwriter Buffett was a legend of pop culture for over five decades and released 31 studio albums with hits like “Come Monday” and his signature “Margaritaville.” He moved to Nashville after graduating from college to further his country music career and released his first record, Down to Earth, in 1970. The Fairfield Four’s timeless African American acapella gospel sound has earned them three GRAMMY Awards, two Lifetime Achievement Awards, and a place in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Current members include Joseph Thompson, Levert Allison, Larrice Byrd, and Bobbye Sherrell.

Colin Reed is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ryman Hospitality Properties, formerly Gaylord Entertainment Company, after serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2001 and Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2005. Bill Cody is a pre-eminent voice in Nashville, serving as the announcer and host of the Grand Ole Opry and these very Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremonies.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one- mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

The Music City Walk of Fame is an official project of Music City Inc., the charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and is produced with the support of founding partner Gibson. Additional partners include Metro Nashville International Airport (BNA), the City of Nashville, and Metro Parks and Recreation. Nominations are open to the public and are accepted in the categories of Artist, Musician, Songwriter, and Producer/Music Industry Executive. Application forms are reviewed by the Music City Walk of Fame anonymous selection committee. For more information about the Music City Walk of Fame, go to visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame.

