Photo of the Day: September 22, 2024

Photo of the day: Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, unveiled its annual Cookies for a CURE promotion in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding life-changing pediatric cancer research for children and families across the country.

This fall, guests can enjoy Chicken Salad Chick’s limited-time Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies for a good cause. All proceeds from sales of the Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies will go directly to CURE Childhood Cancer throughout the month of September, also known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

