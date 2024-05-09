Top 5 Stories From May 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 9, 2024.

1These Middle TN Rivers Have Reached Concerning Heights Following May 8 Storms

Harpeth River (photo: Friends of Harpeth River State Park)

Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, May 8. Read more

2Urgent Need for Blood Donors After Tornadoes Hit Parts of Tennessee

Blood Assurance is in urgent need of donors following the severe storms that swept through parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia on Wednesday. Read more

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Morning Glory Orchard

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

4Tennessee Tornado Safety Tips

Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more

5Construction Begins on Wyelea, a 600-Acre Luxury Community in Franklin

Photo Submitted

Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here