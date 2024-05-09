Top 5 Stories From May 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 9, 2024.
Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, May 8. Read more
Blood Assurance is in urgent need of donors following the severe storms that swept through parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia on Wednesday. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more
Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more
