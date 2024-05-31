Join the Free Denim & Disco Pop Up at 5th and Broadway

Two beloved national consumer brands, General Mills and DoorDash, are buddying up to celebrate National Best Friends Day with a special promotion that celebrates unique BFF relationships. The bestie brands picked Nashville’s 5th and Broadway shopping district as the perfect place to kick off the program, hosting a one-day-only “Denim & Disco” pop up experience.

This pop-up preview near the Assembly Food Hall is designed to help friends celebrate their relationships and create special new memories before the holiday.

At this free event, consumers can create a customized fanny pack, make friendship bracelets, enjoy free snacks and treat bags and snap photos alongside a life-sized glitter unicorn.

The event occurs on Friday, May 31st, from noon until 6 pm.

