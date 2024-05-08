Anticipated Franklin Luxury Community Wyelea Breaks Ground

Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin.

Adenus Solutions Group has begun work on the wastewater system while Tudor Building Group will lead overall project grading and infrastructure efforts. Wyelea is beginning site tours with interested buyers by appointment. Homesites range from under an acre to ten acres and begin at $1.5 million. Ownership will grant access to Wyelea’s private members club and world-class amenities including rare-to-the-region equestrian facilities.

“We’re thrilled to begin work on Wyelea and to welcome interested buyers to experience its natural beauty for the first time,” said Trevor Cross, President of West Harpeth Partners. “Since announcing our vision, the reception has been remarkable. There are only 68 homesites available and with the formal launch of tours, we expect our limited release to be acted on swiftly. We’re so proud of all our talented partners who have put so much energy and creativity into ensuring Wyelea offers a lifestyle that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

West Harpeth Partners is led by Franklin native, Cross, a veteran of directing highly- amenitized master planned communities, Jamie Pfeffer, founding partner of Pfeffer Torode Architecture, and Nashville investor and developer, Ryan Moses.

The community embraces a vision of conservation-conscious community design honoring the agrarian and equestrian heritage of Middle Tennessee. Nearly half of the community’s 600 acres will be preserved as open space highlighted by the dedication of 200 acres placed into conversation with the Land Trust for Tennessee. The remaining land will be meticulously spaced with 68 large-acreage homesteads where homes are designed to respond to the land. The homes will be complemented by an exclusive European-style club for owners and select non-resident members.

In addition to serving as co-developer, Daniel Communities, known for high-profile projects, Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta, and High Hampton in Cashiers, North Carolina will manage the club and amenities at Wyelea.

“There is nothing that will compare to Wyelea in the Nashville market,” explains Eric Johnson, President of Daniel Communities. “Today’s discerning buyers are increasingly drawn to the ethos of conservation-minded community planning. This is a trend that we have experienced in our coastal and mountain market areas, and we are excited to play our part in bringing this concept to life.”

Residents of Wyelea will enjoy a host of world-class amenities and services, including the state-of the art equestrian facilities, lawn and racquet sports, European spa and wellness facilities, and farm-to-table culinary options showcasing locally sourced seasonal fare.

Additional offerings are planned to include community gardens, family activity barn, nature trail systems and serene swimming and recreational opportunities along the river and lake.

At the heart of it all will be refined hospitality and service. Wyelea will offer its owners and members a myriad of experiences such as songwriters’ nights, culinary demonstrations, and curated wine and spirits tastings. The community will be gated and staffed with 24/7 on-site security. An in-house concierge team will offer an extensive list of resident services.

West Harpeth Partners partnered with Daniel Communities for their expertise in master planning and unique ability to craft and operate recreational and culinary amenities.

“At the heart of every great community is the ongoing attention to hospitality and service that brings families together long after the homes are constructed,” shared Johnson. “It is that component that makes a place truly generational. Wyelea will undoubtedly become one of those very special places.”

Additional members of the development team include industry-leading partners, Land Design, a leading land planning and landscape architecture, and the local office of Benesch as civil engineer.

With community development ongoing, home construction is slated to begin early Spring 2025. For more information and to register for a tour, visit www.wyelea.com.

Follow along on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ wyelea.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email