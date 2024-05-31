Centennial High Hosts One-Night Only Encore of Eurydice

Don’t miss Centennial High’s encore performance of Eurydice.

On June 14, 2024 the department will host a one-night-only, double performance at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Originally performed in the fall semester, Eurydice featured limited seating, unique staging and an original musical score written by two Centennial High students. Be prepared for an emotional journey as the show reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through the eyes of the heroine.

Tickets are limited to 75 per show and may be purchased online for $15 each. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

For more information about the production or Centennial High’s theater department, contact CHS theater director Megan Hardgrave.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email