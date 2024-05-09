Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Mojitos with Mom

Friday, May 10, 5:30 pm

Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Celebrate Mom and everything she has done for you. Show her how special she is by inviting her to a picnic at Morning Glory Orchard. This is an intimate event with only 12 tables. They nestle each private table in the rows of trees and will serve a gourmet charcuterie box, supplying everything you need for an enjoyable celebration. Additionally, each guest (over the age of 21) will enjoy a cider mojito featuring our award-winning hard cider.

Find tickets here.