Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Mojitos with Mom
Friday, May 10, 5:30 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Celebrate Mom and everything she has done for you. Show her how special she is by inviting her to a picnic at Morning Glory Orchard. This is an intimate event with only 12 tables. They nestle each private table in the rows of trees and will serve a gourmet charcuterie box, supplying everything you need for an enjoyable celebration. Additionally, each guest (over the age of 21) will enjoy a cider mojito featuring our award-winning hard cider.
Find tickets here.
2Franklin Rodeo Parade
Saturday, May 11, noon
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The Saturday parade kicks off Rodeo Week in Franklin. Expect to see bands, floats, and, of course, horses.
3Music City Showdown
Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, 10 am – 8 pm, 8 am – 8 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center,4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Nashville’s most prestigious automotive event. Family-friendly event 20 minutes outside of downtown Nashville with some of the most meticulous vehicles across the country on display with industry-leading vendors!
Find tickets here.
4Family Fun Kickball
Saturday, May 11, 3 pm
Ridley Sports Complex, 6148 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia
Join Columbia Parks and Recreation at Ridley Sports Complex on May 11th from 3pm-6pm for their Family Fun Kickball Game. Deadline for registration will be May 11th.
5Disney’s Frozen at TPAC
Friday-Sunday, May 10-12, multiple times
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award® winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter