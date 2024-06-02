Matt Rife Cancels Shows at The Ryman

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Comedian, Matt Rife was scheduled to perform for three dates at Ryman Auditorium from June 6th- 9th.

Ryman shared on social media those shows have been canceled. Stating, “Unfortunately, due to immediate health concerns, Matt’s shows at the Ryman on June 6-9 have been cancelled. On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue. Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund to their original form of payment within 30 days.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
