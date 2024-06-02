Matt Rife Cancels Shows at The Ryman

Comedian, Matt Rife was scheduled to perform for three dates at Ryman Auditorium from June 6th- 9th.

Ryman shared on social media those shows have been canceled. Stating, “Unfortunately, due to immediate health concerns, Matt’s shows at the Ryman on June 6-9 have been cancelled. On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue. Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund to their original form of payment within 30 days.

