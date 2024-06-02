Centennial High School Theatre Company will Offer an Encore Performance of Eurydice

Centennial High School’s Center Stage Theatre company announces an encore performance of Eurydice, one of the program’s most talked about shows from the 2023-2024 school year. A one-night-only, double performance is scheduled for June 14th at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are limited to 75 per show. Tickets are now available online at chstheater.ludus.com.

Originally performed in the Fall 2023 semester, Eurydice featured limited seating, unique staging and an original musical score written by two Centennial High School students that provided the audience with an unusual theater experience.

“Eurydice was one of the most impactful shows of our season and the one we are constantly told people regret not seeing or want to see again,” says Centennial High School’s Theater Director, Megan Hardgrave. “The intimate seating puts the audience up close to the emotional delivery of the actors. Visually this show is stunning.”

Written by acclaimed playwright, Sarah Ruhl, the play is an adaptation of the Greek myth of Eurydice and her struggle with the grief of losing her father, her love for her husband, Orpheus and an existence in the Underworld and the Earth.

When choosing to perform Eurydice, Hardgrave decided that adding music would further distinguish the artistry of her students. “I knew I wanted an original score for the show and I knew that I had the right students to do it,” says Hardgrave. Seniors Andrew Barré and Luke Cooper, both experienced musicians and songwriters, have written an 8-song score that they perform during the play.

“I had heard Andrew and Luke’s original music previously and knew that their style of music was exactly what I wanted for the show,” says Hardgrave. “They composed music that was not only emotionally responsive but also perfectly personified each character. In fact, the music became one of the most beloved parts of the original production.”

The original score is currently being recorded in time to release the music for the show in June. “Since we closed the show in October, I have been asked almost weekly if the music will be recorded,” says Hardgrave. “While the music perfectly complements the play, it stands alone as a cathartic and beautiful exploration of loss, love, and nostalgia. It is a score that our audience will absolutely want to leave with so that they can live in the emotions of this show long after they leave the theatre.”

Students Barre and Cooper collaborated during play rehearsals. “I tried to think of what emotion to pull out of it for the greatest emotional response from the audience,” says Barre, “and we would concentrate on music that would move in that direction.”

Cooper adds, “The sound team made a soundscape that plays behind the music during the show. So we have nature sounds like birds and rivers that we put under the guitars. My favorite is probably “The String Room” It just has cool harmonics that fit together in an interesting way.”

A noteworthy element of the play is the design and staging of the show featuring the talents of the students at Centennial High School. Student set designer, Kylie Rasmussen, sound designers Mary Morreale and Eve O’Donnell and lighting designer Jamesyn Whitlock worked together to create an environment that is soothing and nostalgic. The set, along with seating on stage, only feet away from the actors, adds to the audience experience.

Audiences should be prepared for an emotional journey as they watch the play. “Our students appreciate stories with depth and meaning,” says Hardgrave. “I knew that they would approach these difficult topics with maturity and care. I always go into casting open to whatever walks in the door. The cast of this show, including the musicians, came together in a beautiful way.”

“This is a story that needs to be told,” says Hardgrave. “Which is why we are doing it again. We are giving our audience one more chance to sit in this space with us and experience something magical and beautiful. This is theatre that needs to be seen.”

For more information on Eurydice or Centennial High School’s Center Stage Productions, contact Megan Hardgrave at [email protected]

