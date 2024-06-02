Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 6-10, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,150,000
|St James Pb 69 Pg 69
|6473 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,100,000
|935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122
|933 Edmondson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,550,000
|Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141
|487 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,300,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,250,000
|Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20
|1122 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,125,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12
|1615 Edgewater Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,750,000
|Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 59
|9484 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64
|6702 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8386 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,325,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|4023 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9213 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,194,214
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1631 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,160,250
|River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79
|295 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,150,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|3 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,028,000
|5575 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Nevils Sub
|1151 Mile End Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,990,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|1108 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 35
|19 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 51
|1226 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,831,300
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4729 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,660,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|2662 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,615,000
|Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146
|1850 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75
|9513 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,580,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,565,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102
|1215 Concord Hunt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
