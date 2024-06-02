Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 6-10, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,150,000 St James Pb 69 Pg 69 6473 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $5,100,000 935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122 933 Edmondson Pike Brentwood 37027 $3,550,000 Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141 487 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $3,300,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $3,250,000 Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20 1122 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $3,125,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12 1615 Edgewater Ct Franklin 37069 $2,750,000 Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 59 9484 Crockett Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64 6702 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8386 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,325,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 4023 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9213 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,194,214 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1631 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $2,160,250 River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79 295 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $2,150,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 3 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,028,000 5575 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Nevils Sub 1151 Mile End Rd Franklin 37064 $1,990,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 1108 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 35 19 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000 Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 51 1226 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,831,300 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4729 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,660,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 2662 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,615,000 Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146 1850 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75 9513 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,580,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,565,000 Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102 1215 Concord Hunt Dr Brentwood 37027

