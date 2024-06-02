Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 6-10, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,150,000St James Pb 69 Pg 696473 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$5,100,000935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122933 Edmondson PikeBrentwood37027
$3,550,000Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141487 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$3,300,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$3,250,000Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 201122 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$3,125,000Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 121615 Edgewater CtFranklin37069
$2,750,000Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 599484 Crockett RdBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 646702 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738386 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,325,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 34023 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$2,200,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639213 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,194,214Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121631 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$2,160,250River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79295 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$2,150,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 43 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$2,028,0005575 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$2,000,000Nevils Sub1151 Mile End RdFranklin37064
$1,990,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 61108 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,900,000Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 3519 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$1,875,000Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 511226 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,831,300Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374729 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,660,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1192662 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,615,000Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 1461850 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 759513 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$1,580,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367001 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,565,000Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 1021215 Concord Hunt DrBrentwood37027

