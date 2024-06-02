Bluey Brings Live Stage Show to TPAC

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family who will be coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center with the Bluey live show, BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” stopping at TPAC’s Jackson Hall Oct. 5-6, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their live theatre tour in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theatre show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email