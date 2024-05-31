Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2024.
The City of Brentwood is set to begin negotiations with Patton Logistics, a Brentwood-based company, on a potential partnership to build and operate an indoor racquet facility. Read more
TC Restaurant Group announces its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will open Saturday, June 1 at 11 am. Read more
Dairy Queen is returning to Franklin with a new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening on June 4th at the Mack Hatcher/Hillsboro Road intersection (1108 Hillsboro Road). Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more
