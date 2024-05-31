Top Stories From May 31, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2024.

1Brentwood Investigates Possible Partnership for Racquet Facility

The City of Brentwood is set to begin negotiations with Patton Logistics, a Brentwood-based company, on a potential partnership to build and operate an indoor racquet facility. Read more

2Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen to Open this Weekend

photo courtesy of TC Restaurant Group

TC Restaurant Group announces its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will open Saturday, June 1 at 11 am. Read more

3Dairy Queen in Franklin Announces Grand Opening

photo courtesy of Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is returning to Franklin with a new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening on June 4th at the Mack Hatcher/Hillsboro Road intersection (1108 Hillsboro Road). Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

5What to Know About CMA Fest 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more

