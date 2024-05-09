Photos: Storm Damage from Severe Weather May 8th

Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Most local schools are closed today.

A tornado touched down in Maury County on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8, leaving one person dead and major damage throughout the area.

Maury County OEM is asking all residents to stay off the roads and away from the area south of Spring Hill where the tornado passed through so that emergency crews can respond.

The City of Spring Hill reported that multiple homes in the area were damaged or destroyed, including the homes of several City of Spring Hill employees.

City officials are coordinating with the Maury County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which has set up an Emergency Operations Center in Columbia. We continue to support the response by assisting with staff, equipment, and resources.

Spring Hill Police closed several city roads Wednesday night due to flooding, but no major storm damage was reported in connection with the tornado in Spring Hill city limits.

Take a look at photos from City of Spring Hill and Williamson County Sherriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

