What to Know About Getting Around CMA Fest 2024

CMA Fest 2024 is just around the corner, taking place across downtown Nashville June 6 – 9, 2024. Whether you’re planning to attend the festival for one day or all four days, knowing how to get around the festival is a must, so you don’t miss any of your favorite country music acts or other CMA Fest events.

Scooters

No scooters are allowed inside the footprint of the festival.

Shuttles

You can purchase a Nissan Stadium four-day parking pass, which allows you to use a shuttle to go to and from the stadium. This is a great option if you have tickets to the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium.

For attendees interested in buying a four-day parking pass at Nissan Stadium, you can purchase one here. The complimentary shuttle schedule is below.

DAYTIME SHUTTLE STOP LOCATIONS (8:30AM – 8:00PM):

Fan Fair X (Music City Center): on 6th Ave S at Demonbreun

Bridgestone Arena Plaza: on Broadway between Rep John Lewis Way and 6th Ave S

Walk of Fame Park / Fan Alley: on 4th Ave S between Broadway and Demonbreun St

Near Riverfront Stage: at the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave

Nissan Stadium: on Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

NIGHTTIME SHUTTLE STOP LOCATIONS (8:00PM – 1:00AM):

Nissan Stadium: Pickup only on Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

2nd Ave N: on 2nd Ave N between Commerce St and Church St

Commerce St: on Commerce St between Rep John Lewis Way and 4th Ave N

WeGo Star

WeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium. The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 4:08 p.m., Martha at 4:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:25 p.m., Hermitage at 4:35 p.m., Donelson at 4:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. The return train to Lebanon departs Riverfront Station one hour after the concert. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $15 plus a $2 processing fee at ticketsnashville.com.

Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-Up

North Side of Korean Veterans Blvd from 1st Ave to 7th Ave

7th Ave N from Broadway to Commerce St

Woodland St between S 1st St and S 2nd St

Sylvan St between 2nd St and Crutcher St

