Shop from Your Favorite Country Music Artist Closets During CMA Fest

The Archives Nashville, a premium digital archiving and storage company specializing in musicians’ wardrobe, will host the inaugural Artist Tag Sale during this year’s CMA Fest, running June 6-9, providing fans an exclusive opportunity to shop from their favorite artists’ closets. A portion of the proceeds will support the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide students with access to high-quality music education and equip educators with the resources needed to sustain thriving programs.

The Artist Tag Sale will be held at Fan Fair X, located in Nashville’s Music City Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 6-8 and 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 9. Fans will have the chance to browse and purchase wardrobe items from a star-studded lineup of country music artists, including Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Tiera Kennedy, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman.

“We are excited to bring this unique shopping experience to CMA Fest and support the CMA Foundation’s incredible work,” shares The Archives founder and longtime celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford. “Fans will have the chance to own a piece of their favorite artists’ wardrobe while contributing to a cause that nurtures the next generation of musicians and educators.”

With the vast wardrobe that musicians acquire over the years, Gifford realized there were no viable wardrobe archiving solutions, so she created The Archives to help clients not only store their wardrobe safely and securely, but to offer a digital solution to keep all things organized, searchable and accessible to her clients and their respective teams. The Archives functions by taking inventory and digital photos of the desired wardrobe to be archived, giving teams the option to store pieces in their facilities or integrate their system into current storage locations. RFID tracking technology programmed into each piece allows for tracking movement of each garment with the online inventory showing all pieces and their location while allowing movement as needed.

Clients are able to see specific movement of wardrobe between closets to take current inventory in case of loss or damage; ensure proper storage of all garments and accessories to preserve valuable and noteworthy pieces; quickly search and filter wardrobe from garment attributes, events worn, and style details; more easily curate garment displays for museums and private companies or personal showings; and monetize select pieces by making them available for rent through the platform.

