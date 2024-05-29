Spring Hill’s Next Movie at the Park Set for June 14

Join Spring Hill Parks for a fun-filled evening at the park featuring Lilo & Stitch!

Date: June 14th, 2024

Event Starts: 8:00 PM

Movie Starts: When it gets dark

Location: Evans Park (575 Maury Hill St)

Lilo & Stitch is a heartwarming tale about a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo and her unusual pet, Stitch, who is actually a genetically engineered extraterrestrial. Together, they navigate the challenges of family, friendship, and adventure. This beloved Disney classic is perfect for all ages, combining humor, action, and touching moments that everyone will enjoy.

Bring your friends, family, and a chair or blanket!

