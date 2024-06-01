Saturday 6-1-2024 Revised Forecast Strong Storms Possible

By
Clark Shelton
-
Those west of Nashville have a good chance to see some strong storms this afternoon, but, everyone should be weather aware. Heavy rains and straight-line winds are of the biggest concern.
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 74. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
