Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Hill Fest

Saturday, June 1, 2 pm – 7 pm

Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

The Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Spring Hill is excited to announce our 2nd Annual Hill Fest! The theme this year is “Carnival!”

Hill Fest is a FREE event for all ages. Highlights this year include carnival rides, inflatables and circus performers! We will have games and prizes, balloon artists, face painters and food trucks. We will end the event with a daytime fireworks show.