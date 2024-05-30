Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Hill Fest
Saturday, June 1, 2 pm – 7 pm
Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
The Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Spring Hill is excited to announce our 2nd Annual Hill Fest! The theme this year is “Carnival!”
Hill Fest is a FREE event for all ages. Highlights this year include carnival rides, inflatables and circus performers! We will have games and prizes, balloon artists, face painters and food trucks. We will end the event with a daytime fireworks show.
2Franklin Pride Festival
Saturday, June 1, noon – 6 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
This will be the 4th Franklin Pride event at Harlinsdale Farm. There will be two stages with entertainment, food trucks and more. The festival is encouraging attendees to use a clear bag.
3Wanna Beatles at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 2, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
In 2020, Country Music News International referred to the Grammy-nominated band as “obviously the World’s favorite Beatles-Bootleg act,” and the performers are eager to provide Brentwood families with a nostalgia-filled evening of fun and dancing. Enjoy a free concert outside at the park, food trucks will also be on hand.
4Pickleball for Purple
Friday – Sunday, May 31- June 2
Maryland Farms Tennis Center, 5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood
This tournament is supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee raising awareness and funds to continue to battle this disease. All proceeds go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee to serve Middle Tennessee families impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia.
Learn more here.
5Nashville Comicon
Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2, 10 am – 5 pm
Nashville Fairgrounds, 401 Wingrove Street, Nashville
NASHVILLE COMICON returns June 1-2, 2024 with Special Guests, Comic Creators, Cosplayers, Gaming and much more.
Find tickets here.
