Urgent Need for Blood Donors After Tornadoes Hit Parts of Tennessee

Blood Assurance is in urgent need of donors following the severe storms that swept through parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia on Wednesday.

The non-profit saw a number of appointments and blood drives canceled over the last 24 hours because of the weather. To replenish the supply, Blood Assurance is requesting donations from all donors in our service areas, including Middle and Eastern Tennessee, as well as, Northwest Georgia.

All Blood Assurance locations are up and running, including their center in Columbia, Tennessee, where a confirmed tornado hit on Wednesday evening.

“Our hearts are with all of those affected by the storms. We are keeping in close contact with our hospital partners, and stand ready to help should they need it,” Blood Assurance said in a press release.

You can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

