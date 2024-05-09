Visit Glen Leven Farm on Mother’s Day Weekend

Take a bird tour at The Land Trust for Tennessee’s Glen Leven Farm this Mother’s Day weekend. The event is part of The Land Trust for Tennessee’s series of Community Days and it is scheduled for May 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ranger Matthew, a park ranger at Radnor Lake State Natural Area, will give a tour at 8 a.m. and another tour at 10 a.m.

There will also be a story walk featuring The Nest That Robin Built by Denise Fleming for the kids.

They host Community Days at Glen Leven Farm, during which you can explore all 64 acres of this unique Nashville landscape for free.

Visitors will also be able to visit the Nature Trail, see what’s blooming in the Education Garden, and say hello to our resident miniature donkeys.

Glen Leven Farm is located at 4000 Franklin Pike, Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email