These Middle TN Rivers Have Reached Concerning Heights Following May 8 Storms

Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, May 8.

A tornado touched down in Maury County (resulting in one fatality, dozens displaced and over 40 homes destroyed), rainfall reached up nearly eight inches in Sumner County and several schools are closing.

Now, many Middle Tennessee Rivers have reached concerning heights following the several storms.

Here’s a look at the latest information from NOAA:

Cumberland River at Old Hickory Dam

Cumberland River at Hunters Point (Wilson County)

Harpeth River at Franklin

Stones River at Murfreesboro

Duck River at Columbia

