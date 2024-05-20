Bakery to Open in the Former Americana Taphouse Location in Downtown Franklin

Perenn Bakery, of Nevada, is expanding to Tennessee with a location to open in Franklin.

Perenn Bakery is owned by husband-and-wife team, Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey. They announced the expansion on social media, stating, “Ten years ago, we sat in our one-bedroom apartment contemplating starting our own business cooking for people in the Lake Tahoe area. Every step we’ve taken has been a leap of faith that has continued to enrich our lives more than we could have ever imagined. At the core of it all are our children, each other, and our team. Looking forward to where this next leap takes us. Can’t wait to bake for you Tennessee!”

The bakery will open in spring 2025 at 94 E Main Street, Franklin, formerly Americana Taphouse. In a release, the company shared that the space’s renovations will reflect Franklin’s heritage and the Harpeth River.

Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey began their culinary journey at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and operate two Perenn Bakery locations and Claio, a rotisserie, cocktail, and wine restaurant in Nevada.

As parents of four young children, they are committed to using ingredients from local farms, minimizing waste, and creating welcoming spaces that cater to families. They stated their dedication will continue at their Franklin location, which will also host sourdough-making classes and collaborate with local businesses and artists. You will find handmade croissants and unique offerings like Vanilla Crème Brulee Kouign Amann on the menu.

In addition to the Franklin location, a second location in Tennessee is in the works but not yet announced.

For the latest updates, follow Perenn Bakery here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email