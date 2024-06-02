Two WCS Educators Recognized by CMA Foundation

Two Williamson County Schools teachers are being honored by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their work in music education.

Franklin High’s Michael Holland and Page Middle’s Evan Burton are two of only 30 music educators nationwide to be named a 2024 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence.

“I’m honored to be selected for this award,” said Holland. “The way the CMA Foundation supports music education and music educators is remarkable. Music brings people together and enhances people’s lives. It provides opportunities for students to express, create and respond through music all while developing crucial life skills such as teamwork, discipline, grit, time management and more. Music has been part of the human experience well before the invention of writing. It may sound different across generations, but it is a universal language.”

Music Teachers of Excellence are selected based on their dedication to bringing high-quality music education to their students and their impact on their school community through music. In addition to the night of celebration at the awards ceremony, Music Teachers of Excellence received a $5,000 stipend to help support classroom needs, music programs and professional development.

“I truly love my job of helping students develop a love for music, and it is wonderful to be recognized for the work I do,” said Burton. “Music education is important in the lives of students because it gives them an outlet for self-expression and opportunity to create beauty and aesthetic experiences. It also develops skills needed in the workplace: flexibility, problem-solving, creativity, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence.”

Holland and Burton will be honored at the Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Source: WCS

