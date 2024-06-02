Photo of the Day: June 2, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Grammy award winner Chris Tomlin was surprised by his record label and management team with a RIAA certified Gold plaque for the Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominated song “Holy Forever.”

In 2023, “Holy Forever” remained at #1 on the charts for six weeks, became his 21st career radio #1 single, and began an undeniable movement as church leaders across the country discovered the song and began adding it to their church services. That attention, and the remarkable run at radio, triggered a global response to the song. “Holy Forever” has consistently achieved 3 million streams a week, with more than 5 million per week since Easter, totaling over 160 Million streams to date, exploding it as Chris’ biggest song since “Good Good Father.”

