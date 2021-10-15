Today’s Top Stories: Oct 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 15, 2021.
During the celebration of the Hill Center Brentwood Phase II completion, H.G. Hill Realty Company CEO Jimmy Granberry shared with us plans for the company to demo the H.G. Hill site. We have an update to the initial story. Read More
photo from McEwen Group
The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale. Read More
photo from Weight Band
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More