Today’s Top Stories: Oct 15, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Tim McGraw - Faith Hill Farm
photo from McEwen Group

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 15, 2021.

1H. G. Hill Realty Gives Update for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

During the celebration of the Hill Center Brentwood Phase II completion, H.G. Hill Realty Company  CEO Jimmy Granberry shared with us plans for the company to demo the H.G. Hill site. We have an update to the initial story. Read More

Tim McGraw - Faith Hill Farm
photo from McEwen Group

2Historic Home, Formerly Owned by Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Listed for Sale

The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale. Read More

Weight Band
photo from Weight Band

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

5Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

