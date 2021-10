Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 14

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 14, 2021. WMC reports 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (15 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated) and 1 on a ventilator (unvaccinated).

1 of 3

Last week (October 7) WMC reported 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (19 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated) and 3 on ventilators (all unvaccinated). Get WMC’s October 7 COVID hospitalization data here.

“While Williamson Medical Center has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week, we continue to see a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population. Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/