H. G. Hill Realty Requests Permit for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin.

The property is adjacent to the Franklin Police Department and the Carter House, with an address range of 926-1022 Columbia Ave. Depending on permitting, the company anticipates the demolition to take place anytime from late September to early December 2021.

“We are pleased to take this initial step as we determine the best and right path forward for this important property,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “We look forward to working with city officials, the historic preservation community, and our Franklin neighbors as we explore development plans.”

Granberry made no further statement regarding what those development plans might entail at this time.

