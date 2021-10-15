H. G. Hill Realty Gives Update for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

By
Donna Vissman
-

During the celebration of the Hill Center Brentwood Phase II completion, H.G. Hill Realty Company  CEO Jimmy Granberry shared with us plans for the company to demo the H.G. Hill site.

We have an update to the initial story – the company began asbestos removal from the buildings on Oct. 11 and anticipates the demolition process to begin in early November 2021.

The site’s previous tenants included Autozone, Piggly Wiggly, and the recently vacated Our Thrift Store which closed in 2020.

Previous Story

H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin.

The property is adjacent to the Franklin Police Department and the Carter House, with an address range of 926-1022 Columbia Ave. Depending on permitting, the company anticipates the demolition to take place anytime from late September to early December 2021.

“We are pleased to take this initial step as we determine the best and right path forward for this important property,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “We look forward to working with city officials, the historic preservation community, and our Franklin neighbors as we explore development plans.”

Granberry made no further statement regarding what those development plans might entail at this time.

Hill Center Brentwood celebrated the completion of Phase II on September 22.

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: October 15, 2021
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here