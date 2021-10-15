Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. The Weight Band at Franklin Theatre
Saturday, October 16, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Performing their current album, World Gone Mad, as well as classic songs of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The WeightBand originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group. Years of touring have seen The Weight Band revive “The Woodstock Sound,” keeping the spirit of Americana/Roots Rock alive for audiences of all ages.
Buy tickets here.
2. Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, October 17, 2 pm – 4 pm
Boiling Springs Academy, 8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood
Join the free open house this Sunday. You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).
3. Big Bleu Pickin Party
Saturday, October 17, 9 am – 5 pm
1 Public Square, Columbia
Join in at downtown Columbia on Oct 16th for the Big Bleu Pickin’ Party! Bands on the stage, food trucks, and tons of good junk. Bring the whole gang for this free event!
4. Boo at the Zoo
Friday – Sunday, October 15-17, 5 pm – 9pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville’s favorite family Halloween event is back! Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers will take place October 15-17, 19-24, 26-30 from 5:00-9:00 pm nightly. Get your fill of festive fun this fall and experience plenty of magical lit scenes and stroll through picture-perfect pumpkin patches. Be sure to check out the enchanting giant hay creatures. Visit Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin, Monster Mash dance area, the Scary Go-Round carousel, and our nightly animal shows. There will be ten trick-or-treat stations that include a glow-in-the-dark souvenir cup for kids.
Buy tickets here.
5. Rory Feek Yard Sale
Saturday – Sunday, October 16-17, 7 am – 2 pm
4544 Highway 431, Columbia
It’s a Feek family yard sale with items from Rory, his sister Marcy, and a few neighbors. It all takes place at Hardison Mill Farm & School from 7 am til 2 pm CT this Saturday and Sunday.